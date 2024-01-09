J.J. McCarthy’s Dad Avoided Girlfriend Butt-Touching Drama After Last Night’s Game

Videos by OutKick

What a night it was for J.J. McCarthy’s dad Monday night in Houston.

One of the Internet’s favorite college football dads was in the stands for his son’s huge game against Washington in the national championship and this time he didn’t go viral. That’s a big win for Mr. McCarthy after what happened a year ago at the 2023 Fiesta Bowl where the Internet says there was some incidental (or not) contact between dad and McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas.

Last night, after the game, there was the obligatory kiss between McCarthy and Kuropas. This year, it was all about the young couple celebrating the national title and all that comes with it including a possible auto dealership in the Detroit metro region, a potential NFL job, and a potential NFL TV job after that because J.J. has the look digital media companies will be looking for.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

OMG, what a moment!

And dad didn’t create a single headline this time. It was just the wholesome player with the big smile, the pregame meditation ritual and the college girlfriend embracing in the moment after Michigan climbed the mountaintop when nobody believed in them.

What a night compared to one year ago: