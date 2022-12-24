J.J. McCarthy Donating NIL Funds To Children’s Hospital

Here’s the wholesome, feel-good story we all needed on Christmas Eve.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is donating his NIL funds to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor and Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Since 2001, his J.J. For the Kids Charity has generated more than $30,000 for children’s hospitals across the country.

But his generosity doesn’t stop there. Back in September, McCarthy announced that he would donate large portions of his NIL sales from The M Den – a Michigan apparel store that sells officially licensed items – to both J.J. for the Kids and his offensive linemen

His charity receives 100 percent of the proceeds from six different items featuring the foundation’s smiley face logo, and the Wolverine O-Line receives 100 percent of McCarthy’s royalties from jersey and T-shirt sales. Now THAT’S how you take care of the guys who take care of you.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s Foundation has already donated more than $30,000 to children’s hospitals. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

McCarthy currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $678,000. Along with The M Den, his other deals include Eberg Capital, Dunkin’ and the Randy Wise Automative Team.

“It’s definitely something that I’ve been wanting to do even before this whole NIL stuff started,” McCarthy told The Detroit News in January. “This is something I wanted to do once I reached a pro level and a pro salary. What an opportunity to be able to make this impact at such an early stage in my career.”

Now, I don’t know what I would have done with $678,000 as a 19-year-old, but it probably would have involved a lot more stupid stuff and a lot less donating to sick kids. His parents have to be proud.

McCarthy is 12-0 as a starter and hoping to add to that total against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl next Saturday. And if we’re being honest, it’s hard to root against the kid.