Izabel Goulart Is Incredibly Toned, Tebows On A Romantic Vacation & Zach Wilson Teams Up With Urban Meyer

It’s time for the Put-In-Bay Invitational recap now that we’ve gone 24 hours without Screencaps loading issues

What a glorious Saturday it was at the Augusta of the Great Lakes…the Key West of the Midwest…the most intimidating 9-hole golf course in all of golf. You couldn’t ask for better conditions for the 4th annual Put-In-Bay Two-Club Invitational where I throw supplies into my wife’s grocery getter and we have ourselves a golf bender.

Let’s get right into my observations:

• We had like 24 to 26 players which continues to be the perfect number. I lose track of the actual numbers as I’m running around making sure we have all the supplies (coolers to drop off at strategic locations around the course) ready to go for guys who are there to get their money’s worth. I had the age range at somewhere around full Medicare all the way down to maybe 25.

• Rookies continue to be shocked by the annual dumping of the clubs where one tournament organizer takes the bag and turns it upside down…pick your weapons, fellas!

• I was teamed up with TNML veteran Tim G. in NW Ohio who left me with the club choices. I went with a vintage Walter Hagen Lady Ultra wood and an 8-iron. As a three-year vet, I knew we’d need an intermediate iron for some of the holes that run uphill at about 125 to 130.

• Best drive of the day went to Colin C. out of New Jersey who smacked a vintage wood around 220-yards — tree limbs hanging out over the non-existent fairway — to within five feet for eagle on the short par 4. Then this happened.

• We ended up with five states represented in the tourney: Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey, Colorado and North Carolina; that’s not bad out of 24 to 26 players.

• Best putt of the day, and probably the best putt we’ll ever see at the PIB, goes to my partner Tim G. who used the Lady Ultra to drain a downhill 36-foot birdie on No. 4 that had to travel over twigs, ant hills, and leaves into the cup.

It was like watching a replay in slow-motion. The ball just kept going and going…and into the cup. It’s permanently burned into my PIB memories like the booty-shakin’ contest at the Blue Marlin.

• My best shot had to be the tee shot to set up Tim G.’s monster putt. Fellas, we were DEEP into the round if you know what I’m talking about, and I was somehow able to bust that 8-iron up the hill to give Tim the opportunity. My tee shot could probably win an ESPY for courage.

• It was a three-way tie for first place at 2-under between Team New Jersey, my radio buddy Bellino and Team Screencaps(!!) thanks to Tim G’s monster putt.

• In the Closest-To-The-Pin Challenge® defending champion Colin C. from New Jersey relaxed as the money started pouring in and school teacher Ryan S. put a ball to within 17 feet, which was a really nice shot considering you’re dealing with a tricky 95-yard shot where everything deep is a goner and the greens are slow. You’re also trying to hit the shot without the use of a Vokey.

Eventually, Colin C. stepped up and put one to within 15 feet to defend his title and take home somewhere around $330 or so for his efforts. Plus, he earned a $20 scratcher for his long drive on No. 7.

• I got home Sunday fully prepared to turn over this tournament to the young guys, but now that I write about it the more I’m thinking the young guys will have to wait at least one more year. The highest honor of the weekend comes when people sober up and say how great of a time they had and how they are already making plans for next year.

• There are magical powers on that Put-In-Bay golf course. You truly are on island time as everything stops and people just have fun. Politics are out the window. You don’t know if the guy next to you is a multi-millionaire or broke. You don’t care what kind of car they drive. You don’t care about much besides having a beverage, meeting new people, and letting loose.

And with that, the PIB Invitational remains undefeated.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Oil plummeting, WTI under $100, gasoline spots down 17c/gal… if it sticks, more relief on the way at the gas pump. pic.twitter.com/jdSahUNBkb — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 12, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Tiger stepping on Jack’s toes is such an alpha move pic.twitter.com/jpDVKjh5Gi — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) July 11, 2022

How about this? Today I got a hole-in-one on the #5 green at Pebble Beach! That makes a total of 5 holes-in-one, so far, in my lifetime b/t Augusta National & Pebble Beach. I shot a 75 for the day which is 7 years better than an 82 year old man is supposed to play. I'm on a roll! pic.twitter.com/JXiNSVimtv — Francis Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) July 11, 2022

Zach Wilson when Stacy’s Mom comes on pic.twitter.com/6SHhi0JhaW — Nick (@NickZararis) July 11, 2022

Zach Wilson and Urban Meyer passing on the way to each other’s demographics. pic.twitter.com/oQqrt3MGvX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 11, 2022

pic.twitter.com/vxTBjsqy7r — Thrown Out on the Basepaths (@tootblans) July 12, 2022

If I’m the umpire I’d give him the strike call just for the effort here 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2h3OExigH — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 8, 2022

Got all of that one 💀pic.twitter.com/San03Bbxta — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 11, 2022

Not something you see everyday pic.twitter.com/WmxwvngN9B — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 11, 2022

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

Pavement temperatures approach 150° this afternoon! Under no circumstances should you walk your dog between 10am and 7pm. If you can't stand the heat with bare feet for 10 seconds, neither can your pup. pic.twitter.com/XIA6uZFadD — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) July 11, 2022

Help us congratulate Robert M. on his $107,975 Jackpot win on Let it Ride from this weekend! 💖💖

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/ou2iIBJZoA — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) July 11, 2022

Rockie, a CBP AG K-9 in Chicago, alerted to a passenger’s bag, who verbally amend their declaration & admitted to having cow skin in their bags. Agriculture officers conducted a physical inspection & found 33lbs of cow skin. The prohibited animal product was seized and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ttWczzhbf1 — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) July 11, 2022

Last night, Ramey Sector #BorderPatrol Agents detected a vessel near Cabo Rojo, PR. #USBP agents coordinated an intercept course with a PRPD Maritime Unit. USBP seized 407 kilos of cocaine, a firearm, and arrested four non-citizens from the Dominican Republic.#Honofirst #OPSG pic.twitter.com/FaUhHuWRPM — Scott D. Garrett, Acting Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefRMY) July 11, 2022