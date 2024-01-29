Majority Of Ivy League Graduates Hate Freedom: POLL

Videos by OutKick

Ivy League graduates are detached from reality when it comes to freedom, and one poll tells you everything you need to know.

When it comes to freedom, there’s no site on the internet that loves freedom more than OutKick, and there’s no person who loves it more than I do.

You’ll find me dead before you ever see me arguing there’s a better country than the red, white and blue or that we have too much freedom.

The same can’t be said for Ivy League graduates, according to a recent poll.

Why do Ivy League graduates not love freedom? (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Many Ivy League graduates think people have too much freedom in America.

A poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen and The Committee To Unleash Prosperity shines a light on how dumb many Ivy League graduates are, and it’s truly shocking.

A staggering 55% of Ivy League graduates believe America has “too much freedom” compared to only 15% of Ivy grads who think there’s “too much control” from the government.

How does that compare to the rest of America? The poll indicated 16% of regular voters believe there’s too much freedom in the beautiful country we all call home, and 57% of voters think there’s not enough freedom.

The contrast between Ivy League graduates and regular Americans is nothing short of hilarious. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Many Ivy League graduates hate freedom, according to a new poll. (Photo by Michael Fein/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

People who hate freedom are idiots, and we won’t apologize for saying it.

Imagine answering a poll question about freedom and arguing there’s TOO MUCH freedom in the United States.

Is this America or communist China? The fat little dictator in Pyongyang, North Korea couldn’t be happier with the idea Americans hate freedom. You know who else wasn’t a big fan of freedom? Stalin. ISIS. Every dictatorship in history.

The answer to just about every question revolving around freedom is never less freedom. It’s almost always more freedom. That’s what separates the United States of America from the rest of the world. We can buy guns, say what we want, drive massive trucks, eat as much steak as we want, own huge boats, live in mansions and there’s not a damn thing Ivy League graduates can do to stop it.

They can have my freedom when they pry it from my cold dead hands. Of course, these losers are the kind of people who dye their hair and drink Starbucks. I like my odds.

The fact you’re reading OutKick tells me you likely feel the exact same way.

Americans need more freedom, but most Ivy League graduates disagree. (Credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, anyone arguing against freedom is like a cow cheering for the butcher. Whether it’s freedom of speech, guns or something else, the tables can always be turned.

Let’s imagine for a second Ivy League graduates get their way, and the government is empowered to strip freedom away from people.

Does that power just end with a liberal President? Of course not. Once that precedent is set, there is no end to it. Each side will just ban and strip away things they don’t like.

Is that a situation anyone wants to really get involved with? If your answer is anything short of no, then you truly have no idea what you’re talking about.

Finally, millions of American heroes fought, killed and died for freedom over the history of this country. Our freedom is paid for in blood, and I’ll be damned if we just give that freedom up. You either have to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything. I’ll always stand for freedom, and I know you will to. Feel free to reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.