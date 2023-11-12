I’ve Never Been More Sure That This Player Prop Will Hit

Videos by OutKick

Falcons vs. Cardinals, 4:08 ET

This isn’t going to be a typical article for the NFL that I normally write. No, there will be no complaints about the primetime matchup. There won’t be a play on the total or the side – at least that won’t be the main play. This is a matchup that features two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Falcons and the Cardinals, but I think there is a clear play we have to take in this game.

Let me start with the Cardinals. They suck. Sitting at 1-8, this is a lost season, but I suppose you can at least tip your cap that they’ve been somewhat competitive this year. But, there is a bit of positive news coming through, depending on how you look at it. This week, Kyler Murray is supposed to suit up and take the ball for the Cardinals. Murray, the expensive quarterback, has been out for almost a year and is now getting back on the field. If he was going to choose a game to return for, this is as good as any. The Falcons are a capable defense and decent enough about putting pressure on the quarterback, but I wouldn’t consider them world-beaters or anything spectacular. I’m most interested to see how much Murray scrambles in his return. He doesn’t have many great options to throw to, and was arguably more effective as a runner than thrower at any point in his career, but will there be any hesitation for him to leave the pocket? I think the Cardinals do have an actual chance to win this game if Murray comes back at a reasonably close level to what he was before injury. Look, he is overpaid, but he probably will be the best quarterback available on either side of the field.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Falcons are a strange club. I talked about this last week, but they have the highest-ever drafted tight end. They have a “generational” running back. They don’t really have a solid quarterback, but neither of those positional players are doing enough. The strange thing though was last week when the Falcons had the ball within five yards of the goal line and that generational running back was nowhere to be found. Bijan Robinson didn’t get a carry in the red zone. He’s averaging five yards per carry this year and he has exactly one rushing touchdown this season. Sure, he has two fumbles on 103 carries which is an area he will need to improve, but what are they saving this guy for? His backup has 116 carries on the season and three rushing touchdowns. The head coach, Arthur Smith, had to spend five minutes defending, or explaining why Robinson wasn’t on the field for the red zone carries. Five minutes. Go watch the video, it is kind of a wild explanation that really didn’t explain much. That leads me to my play for this game.

Bijan Robinson will score a touchdown in this game. He will get probably 95% or 100% of any red zone carry this week. This is a situation where Smith is not a good enough coach to tell the entire world to shut up and he will run his team. He will not continue to give carries to the backup in the red zone. Robinson will get them and he will score. At +100, Robinson is as good of a lock to score as I can think of. Simply put, they need to use him more or Smith has to be at risk of losing the team both in the locker room and in the front office. And, for the record, I lean toward the Cardinals winning the game.

