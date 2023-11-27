Ivanka Trump Goes Surfing In The Bahamas, Shows Off Her Athletic Prowess

Videos by OutKick

Ivanka Trump, the greatest First Daughter in the history of First Daughters has the Internet talking Monday after dumping out rare surfing content where she shows just how great of an athlete the 42-year-old mother of three is.

Ivanka Trump showed off her athletic abilities Thanksgiving weekend in the Bahamas during a family vacation. / Ivanka Trump Instagram

Donald Trump’s daughter, her husband, Kush and the kids were in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving weekend at Baha Bay waterpark where mom showed off her abilities, but despite all the commotion this content is causing, it’s not the first time Ivanka has proven what kind of athlete she is.

In September, Ivanka impressed Instagram with a wake-surfing video that was well-received, and, in August, the First Daughter took some swings off a tee before a Mets game. Did you know that Ivanka is also learning to fly helicopters?

She also plays polo, goes skiing, golfs, snowmobiles, and runs half-marathons.

“Very impressed,” Sara Huckabee Sanders replied to Ivanka’s latest athletic video from the Bahamas.

You’re damn right, Sara.

All you have to do is a Google Search to see just how difficult the FlowRider is compared to surfing.

