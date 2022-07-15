Ivana Trump Died From Falling Down the Stairs; Medical Examiner Rules

Ivana Trump, first wife of former US President Donald Trump and mother of Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, has died from injuries sustained from an accidental fall, according to the medical examiner.

Ivana, 73, passed away Thursday in her home. On Friday, a spokeswoman for the ME’s office relayed that the cause of death was “blunt impact trauma” and the death was ruled an “accident.” They declined further comment.

Trump was found Thursday afternoon around 12:40p.m. unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs of her residence, according to police.

The Trump family announced the death in a statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

President Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to express her thoughts, calling her mother “brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny.”

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.



I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

Donald and Ivana were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.