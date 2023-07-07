New ‘Always Sunny’ Features Incredible Segment About How Weak Young People Have Become

Videos by OutKick

The latest “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episode took direct aim at society making young people weak.

Unfortunately, we’re now at a point in America where many young people are terrified of their own shadows. The days of grittiness and edginess are largely gone with younger generations.

Don’t believe me? Have you ever seen a young man try to talk to a woman at a bar? It’s like watching a plane crash in slow motion. It’s brutal. Turns out, letting young people keep their noses in phones around the clock has stunted social growth.

I see it all the time, and it’s truly shocking and embarrassing. It doesn’t make you feel great about where this country is headed.

Remains one of the best comedies on TV. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

“Always Sunny” roasts weak young people.

Well, “Always Sunny” featured an incredible moment in the sixth episode of season 16 of the FX hit. The gang went to Risk E. Rat’s – a beloved establishment they frequented growing up, often causing trouble.

Unfortunately, they’re stunned to find out the entire place has become vanilla and sanitized. That’s when Mac attempts to befriend a young kid playing and finds out the kid, like many young people, is seemingly terrified of everything.

Latest “Always Sunny” features epic monologue about society failing young kids. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

That’s when Mac (Rob McElhenney) unleashed a monologue about young people being weak that was clearly written to send a direct message.

Unfortunately, we can’t share the video, but below is a transcript of the incredible moment:

I’m sure you are [scared], Sam. I’m sure you are because you’re a p*ssy. Look, man. It’s not your fault. This [therapist disguised as a dog], your parents, the whole culture is grooming you to be a p*ssy. You got no freedom, which means you’ve got no balls. And then even when you do get caught doing something bad, you’re not held accountable. And if you’re not held account, you feel no guilt. You feel no guilt, you feel no shame. If you’ve got no shame, you’re never going to hate yourself enough to stop being bad and grow some balls.

Props to “Sunny” for keeping it real.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been on TV for nearly two decades, and will be remembered as one of the greatest comedies ever made.

Are the latest seasons as epic as the earlier ones? No, but it can still throw heat. This moment from the latest episode was a great example of “Sunny” at its best.

How many other shows would dare state the obvious fact young people are being coddled and failed? “South Park” would for sure. Past that, I’m not sure any show would.

Society rewards weakness and coddling young people. They’re given safe spaces and told nothing is their fault. Bad parents are every bit to blame as well. While most entertainment might pretend that’s okay, “Always Sunny” unleashed an entire monologue about how young people are cooked.

They’re told they’re perfect and when they screw up, nobody is held accountable. On a serious note, look at the criminal justice system and law and order. People can literally rob stores and nothing happens. Why would they fear consequences?

“Always Sunny” roasts weak children and society enabling it. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

Get young people off phones, get them outside, then skin up their knees playing sports, let them learn how to talk to women and perhaps they’ll get some gravel back in their stomachs. Otherwise, we’ll have generation after generation of snowflakes.