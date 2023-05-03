‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 16 Trailer Promises More Unfiltered Comedy

Videos by OutKick

The first look at “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season 16 was released Wednesday afternoon.

The hit FXX series will return June 7 for the latest season, and there’s no doubt fans are fired up. Loyal viewers now have an idea of what to expect once new episodes start arriving this summer.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, it looks like “Always Sunny” will, once again, be a ton of fun.

Proof that rock bottom isn't always as low as you can go. OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s Always Sunny, returns June 7 on FXX. Stream on @Hulu. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/sFviXteTG3 — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) May 3, 2023

“Always Sunny” is needed now more than ever.

In the era of the woke mind virus ruining everything fun, it’s great to see “Always Sunny” is still out here willing to push the limits.

Great comedy is needed now more than ever before. People have to remember it’s okay to laugh. It’s okay to crack jokes.

This is the United States of America. We’re supposed to have fun, and nothing should ever be off-limits in comedy. As long as the attempt is in the spirit of making people laugh, have at it. Unfortunately, comedy coming out of Hollywood is simply dumb and meant to appeal to a loud minority of people who are constantly upset.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season 16 trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/alwayssunny/status/1653799077048651776)

Only “Always Sunny” and “South Park” are willing to go after everyone. That’s the key. A great comedy show should be an equal offender. “Always Sunny” mocks liberals just as much as conservatives, and that’s to be celebrated – not shunned.

“Breaking Bad” stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will also appear in some kind of cameo in season 16. It was teased, and fans now know for sure it’s happening.

It should be a ton of fun to see how those two can get mixed up with the gang’s antics.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season 16 starts June 7. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/alwayssunny/status/1653799077048651776)

June 7 is going to be a fun night for those of us who really appreciate unfiltered comedy. Never give up your right to laugh, and the FXX hit makes sure we won’t ever have to.