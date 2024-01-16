‘Always Sunny’ Cast Perfectly Trolls Emmy Awards In Hilarious Fashion

Videos by OutKick

The cast of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was in prime form Monday night during the Emmy Awards.

The hit FX/FXX production has never been nominated for an Emmy, and it’s turned into a bit of a running gag on “Sunny.”

In fact, there’s an entire episode dedicated to the gang attempting to win an award. “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award” very literally mocks the fact the long-running comedy has never won an Emmy while everyone else in the neighborhood seems to clean up.

It was meta comedy at its best.

“Always Sunny” cast mocks the fact the show has never been nominated for an Emmy.

Well, the cast showed up to the Emmy Awards Monday night and put the entire ceremony on blast for the fact the hit comedy has been completely ignored.

In a fashion only Dee, Dennis, Frank, Charlie and Mac could, they roasted the event while poking fun at themselves.

ALWAYS SUNNY CAST ON STAGE!! pic.twitter.com/KRKuF3cZhU — girl dennis reynolds (@paddysroyco) January 16, 2024

This is “Sunny” at its best.

This right here is a great reminder of why “Always Sunny” is an iconic show. It’s been on TV for nearly two decades, is one of the VERY few comedies will to attack anything and yet, the Hollywood elites just choose to ignore it.

In terms of quality, the peak seasons were every bit as good as the best of “South Park” and nothing else came close. Those two shows were in a league of their own.

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito are the perfect ensemble cast, and are excellent at playing the characters comedy fans have followed since 2005. Through all the laughs, storylines, inappropriate jokes and chaos, the show has entertained millions but has never found respect from critics.

At this point, why would “Always Sunny” even want an Emmy? Instead, the cast can just show up and roast the entire situation. Winning would derail one of the best episodes ever made in series’ history.

“Always Sunny” cast perfectly trolls the Emmy Awards over never receiving a nomination. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

While “Always Sunny” has lost a bit of its edge in recent years as the cast focuses on a lot of other projects, nothing will beat the early seasons. It threw straight heat at its peak, and whether critics like it or not, the common man loves it. Fans wouldn’t have it any other way.