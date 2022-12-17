It’s a Pick’em. Pick the Jets.

Lions vs. Jets, 1 ET

I actually like watching both of these teams. I can’t tell you how long ago it was that I enjoyed a Jets team. It might have been never. As far as the Lions, even when they were terrible it was fun watching Matt Stafford throw bombs to Calvin Johnson. Now both of these teams are enjoyable because they have a competitive culture – at least this year.

The Lions come into this game having won four of their past five games and they were competitive against the Bills on Thanksgiving when they lost at home by just three points against a team that people think might be the eventual Super Bowl winners. The past two weeks they’ve looked great with a dominating win over the Jaguars and a thorough victory over the Vikings. I think this game is a little more interesting as it is the first on the road for the Lions in four weeks. Leaving the home can be a bit of an adjustment. We also see this is the first home game for the Jets in three weeks so they should be happy to come home. The Lions are finally averaging more points on offense than allowing on defense (it is just 0.1 points, but it is still a good sign for them).

The Jets are staying in games, but they’ve lost three of their past four games. The only game they have had of their past five that wasn’t a one score game was their dominating victory over the Bears at home. Last week they had to travel to Buffalo to play a game that the Bills were looking for revenge. The Minnesota Vikings also were able to take the Jets down, but it was still close where New York had a chance to win. The question for me in this one is who will quarterback. As of Wednesday, Mike White was limited but supposedly going to take the start, but Zack Wilson is healthy as is Joe Flacco. It can be a challenge for teams to prepare for multiple quarterbacks but Wilson and Flacco aren’t exactly special.

I have found this line movement more interesting than almost anything about the teams specifically. The game opened with the Jets as -3 favorites. The line also opened with a really high total. The total has adjusted down, which to me indicated that the Jets would be bet on. However, the line is now a pick’em. And, for me, I’m picking the Jets. They’ve played well lately and I think the road start for the Lions will not help. The Jets defense has played well and eventually that Lions offense will stumble. I think this is the game.

