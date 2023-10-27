Italy Fears Emergence Of ‘Super Mafia’ Created By Three Powerful Crime Families

Videos by OutKick

There is a fear in Italy that the three most potent mob bosses have formed what local officials describe as a “super mafia.”

Police surveillance has reportedly captured on camera the dons of the Ndrangheta, Camorra, and Cosa Nostra crime families together several times over the past two years, dining and chumming.

A Daily Mail report on Friday says local prosecutors warn that it’s their belief the former rivals have put aside their differences and are operating as a grand crime coalition in the affluent north of Italy.

“They are suspected of making hundreds of millions of euros investing in legitimate businesses in global fashion capital Milan,” details the report.

A suspected member of the Cosa Nostra syndicate allegedly told an ally that the three families have already “built an empire.”

“The organizations had forged ‘an evolved criminal network’ after agreeing ‘a stable and enduring accord between Calabrian, Sicilian and Roman mafia members, a sort of confederation,” prosecutors added.

The timing of the alliance is not a coincidence. Earlier this year, the most ruthless remaining Italian boss Matteo Messina Denaro, 61, died ​​of colon cancer leaving the area without its “last Godfather,” as he was known.

Denaro is said to have killed at least 50 people, including a boy dissolved in acid. He reportedly once boasted that he could fill a cemetery with the people he had killed.

He was a challenging contemporary for the other crime families, to say the least.

It’s unclear if the pact has named a “capo dei capi,” the boss of all bosses.

Presumably, one of the dons has taken on the requisite title if the alliance is as cozy as reports say. The history of the title is rich.

In the 1930s, Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore Maranzano donned said title during his efforts to centralize control of the Mafia.

Notorious mobster Lucky Luciano opened the Havana Conference in 1946 by discussing the role of capo dei capi, which he previously abolished, to the protest of then-caporegime Vito Genovese. This event led to Luciano’s downfall.

The title was that important.

Then again, times have changed.

Officials suspect the “super mafia” has already made “hundreds of millions of euros” by investing in legitimate businesses in the global fashion capital Milan.

“While public bloodbaths, assassinations and ferocious feuds were often a way of life for these mafia bosses, they are now said to be keeping a low profile, choosing white collar crime over public shoot-outs,” concluded the report.

At least for now.

Or at least that is what they want us to think.