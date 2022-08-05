Italian Decathlete Finishes Race In Last Place After His Penis Kept Popping Out Of His Pants

It appeared 18-year-old Italian decathlete Alberto Nonino was well on his way to a possible victory in the 400-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia until his penis fell out of his pants.

That’s right, a loose-fitting shorts wardrobe malfunction, followed by Nonino grabbing for his genitals resulted in a last-place finish, a viral video and headlines around the world for this sports oddity.

“I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there,” Nonino wrote on Instagram Story.

“I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later.”

Let’s go to the footage. Relax, it’s safe for work:

Mundial de atletismo sub20, Cali (Colombia). Última serie de los 400 metros del decatlón. El italiano Alberto Nonino (18 años), por la calle cinco, empieza muy bien pero acaba entrando último. Iba con la minga fuera. Literalmente #WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/u3Jx8yLaz0 — David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) August 3, 2022

The natural reaction here is to be horrified over such an incident because you’re in a huge stadium with thousands of screaming fans and there’s your penis flopping around as you try to track down the race leaders.

As I always recommend to athletes who need PR advice on how to handle these situations, go on the offensive as Nonino did here.

Laugh it off. Say it happens. Yes, it’s going to end up on all the late-night shows. People will pass it around for a weekend and then Alberto will go back to his life as a track athlete.

Trust me, this will be great for Nonino’s social life. He’s Italian. This is going to turn him into a must-meet at the Milan coffee shops. He’ll be a mini-star at the clubs.

Ladies will be intrigued.

Guys will tolerate hearing the story, and laughing their asses off, while gathered around the bar while crushing Peronis.

In 2022, there are clearly worse viral moments that could happen to an 18-year-old track athlete than his penis flopping out during a race.

Alberto might not have won the race, but he is going to be a big winner off the track.