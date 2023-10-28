It Sure Sounds Like Jason Kelce Is Gearing Up For Retirement

Videos by OutKick

In light of recent events, some people seem to forget that there are two Kelce’s who play in the NFL. It sure sounds like Eagles center Jason Kelce is preparing to hang up his cleats.

At least it kind of does.

The Kelce who often winds up at the bottom of a pile of humanity as a result of the Brothelry Shove appeared on The NFL Report and he was asked about everything that he and his brother have outside of their duties as NFL players.

Everywhere you look there's Jason Kelce. But is it too much? Is he spreading himself too thin?



"This is going to be over pretty soon here. If it's this year, which it very well could be …" 👀



Also, a full replay of #TheNFLReport right NOW!https://t.co/JxYSZDi1fh pic.twitter.com/97ZTsa6plR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 27, 2023

Jason Kelce Says Retirement Could Happen This Year

“We took on a lot last year, and it ended up working out really, really well for Travis and I at the end of the season, although we did come up one game short,” he said, alluding to his Eagles’ loss in Super Bowl LVII to his brother’s Chiefs.

“You know, I think it is a lot,” he continued. “And I think the way we’ve justified it as a family is that this is going to be over pretty soon here. If it’s this year — which very well could be — we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football is done.”

That’s well short of a definitive “hanging ’em up” declaration. That said, this has clearly been on Kelce’s mind as of late. The former Cincinnati Bearcat is in the midst of his 13th NFL season, all with the Eagles. That run also included a Super Bowl LII victory.

He’s put a lot of miles on that body of his that is involved in every offensive play. Plus, that Tush Push isn’t helping him in the longevity department.

“We’re doing all of these different opportunities and things to figure out what it is we want to do in retirement,” Kelce said. “And then, on top of that, just enjoy the last time you have left with the guys you have.”

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle