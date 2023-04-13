It Ends Today: Red Sox Will Stop Rays

Videos by OutKick

Red Sox vs. Rays, 1:10 ET

It wasn’t a very pretty day from me. If you look at a high-level perspective, I put out three articles, and only one had cash return from it. But examining it closer, the Cubs game was a multiunit loss on the season so it wasn’t just a 1-2 day, it was a 1-3 day. Marcus Stroman pitched well enough for a win, but the Cubs couldn’t muster any offense and ultimately they lost the game. Now we turn our attention today and look to get the bad taste out of our mouths.

The Red Sox came into this series with an above .500 record, they’ve lost three in a row to the Rays. This isn’t much of a surprise because the Rays have been kicking everyone’s ass to start the year. They are literally on pace to go 162-0. Now, the Red Sox are just at 5-7 on the young season and looking to salvage the last game of the series. They aren’t hitting particularly well right now, but it hasn’t been brutal either. They only have four guys that qualify for league average in batting right now, but only two of them are over .250 in batting average. Their offseason acquisition, Justin Turner, has kind of struggled to start the year. Turner has more walks than strikeouts, but they could use him getting more opportune hits as he has just three RBIs on the year. Now they send Corey Kluber to the mound. He was knocked around quite a bit in his first home start of the season going just 3.1 innings and allowing five earned runs. His next start was very good, but he got no run support. Against the Pirates, he allowed just three hits and one earned run over five innings.

What else can you say about the Rays? They are off to a historic start to the season. Not only that, but they are 11-1 as a favorite this season. They are literally printing money for people. If they win today, they tie the best start to a season of all time at 13-0. They are doing everything right now, they have a .286 batting average as a team. They are issuing less than one walks plus hits per inning pitched. Opponents are hitting just .194 against the Rays pitching. They also aren’t making a lot of errors. None of this should be a surprise – they haven’t lost a game, but they are doing it in many ways. They have Jeffrey Springs going for them today – he isn’t one of the more famous names in the rotation, but he is killing it to start the season. He has gone 13 innings and only allowed three total hits on the season. He hasn’t allowed a run either. Red Sox hitters, though, have been good against him in the past at .319 collectively. Springs was better last season against them as a reliever than he was as a starter too.

I’m going to do it. I’m taking the Red Sox to win this game. Corey Kluber is not a guy I really want to get behind, but let’s face it, the Rays have to lose at some point, and this looks like a good game for them to drop. Last game at home before they head out on the road, Kluber can be good, Springs has struggled against the Red Sox. I’ll take Boston at +195. I understand if you want to sit this one out.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024