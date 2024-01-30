Israeli Commandos In Disguise Smoke Alleged Terrorists: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Israeli commandos dropped the hammer on multiple alleged terrorists in a hospital in the West Bank.

Members of an Israel direct action unit – some disguised as women and others wearing fake beards – stormed a hospital in the West Bank and shot and killed three Palestinians accused of being terrorists, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the people shot was accused of planning an attack similar to the October 7th attack by Hamas that left 1,200 innocent people dead. Another two were accused of being involved in recent violence, according to the same report. A pistol was recovered from the scene, according to Reuters.

Video of the operation leaked online, and looked like it was straight out of a movie. Multiple commandos entered the hospital dressed in disguises, and one commando even appeared to be pretending to be in a wheelchair.

Multiple operators were armed with what appeared to be M4 rifles, and some were fitted with suppressors. You can watch the insane situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Israeli SOF raid on the Ibn Sina Hospital.



Israel reports three Hamas operatives were killed, with one being armed with a pistol.



(Accidentally deleted a previous version) pic.twitter.com/Flh1Fv840O — FUNKER530 (@FunkerActual) January 30, 2024

Israeli commandos carry out daring raid.

This is what people in the special operations community call tradecraft and setting the conditions. Storming a location dressed in regular military gear allows scouts and lookouts to send warnings.

If that happens, bullets might start flying before the door is even breached. So, how do black ops teams and commandos set the conditions to fight on their terms and get an advantage?

They wear disguises. Another term for it is “low visibility operations.” It means you dress in non-standard attire that you wouldn’t see men in the military wear.

If all goes according to plan, scouts and lookouts don’t realize what’s happening until it’s too late. The three pillars of CQB are surprise, speed and violence of action.

Don’t let the enemy know you’re coming, be fast as hell upon breach and be more violent than the bad guys. That’s exactly what happened at this hospital where the three alleged terrorists were killed. The Israeli commandos had surprise on their side, they were quick to move after making entry and shot and killed the three people they were looking for.

This is what I like to call being smarter than the enemy. Not everything comes down to pure power. What makes Tier One units like Delta Force so amazing is they’re so damn fast and smart that situations rarely even need much shooting. That’s exactly what happened with these Israeli commandos.

Israel has very solid commandos. A team pulled off a daring raid at a West Bank hospital. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images)

The terrorists think they’re real tough until bullets start coming in their direction. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That’s exactly what happened here. If that’s not badass, then I don’t know what is.