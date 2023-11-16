Israel Discovers Weapons Hidden By Hamas At Hospital After Killing Terrorists In Shootout: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Israel uncovered proof Hamas was using the Shifa Hospital to hide weapons.

The IDF conducted a raid on the hospital earlier in the week after alleging Hamas was using the hospital to hide weapons and essentially use the sick patients as human shields.

Despite many in the media and social media claiming no such thing could be possible, the IDF went, secured the hospital and it turns out Hamas, as you’d expect, continues to be a group of scumbag terrorists.

Israel discovers weapons hidden by Hamas at Shifa Hospital. (Credit: IDF)

The IDF released multiple videos proving the terrorists hid weapons in Shifa Hospital, including AK-47 rifles, ammunition and grenades.

You can watch the IDF unveil the evidence in the video below, and make sure to send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Watch as LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus exposes the countless Hamas weapons IDF troops have uncovered in the Shifa Hospital's MRI building: pic.twitter.com/5qssP8z1XQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023

The IDF also announced the following in the aftermath of the successful raid to secure the hospital:

As the soldiers entered the hospital complex, they engaged with a number of terrorists and killed them. Following this, during searches in one of the departments of the hospital, the troops located a room with technological assets, along with military and combat equipment used by the Hamas terrorist organization. In another department in the hospital, the soldiers located an operational command center and technological assets belonging to Hamas, indicating that the terrorist organization uses the hospital for terrorist purposes.

Now, how could the IDF have engaged “a number of terrorists and killed them” if Shifa Hospital was just a regular hospital with nothing to hide? Why were terrorists laying in wait ready to kill Israeli soldiers? Will any of the pro-Hamas people in America answer these questions?

It’s almost like you can’t trust people openly supporting terrorists. Take a look at the weapons found in the tweet below. That’s enough to arm a small group to cause serious damage.

Yet, Hamas and those running cover for it claimed there was nothing there. That’s obviously not true.

Can one of the idiots supporting Hamas explain to me why the terrorist group was hiding AK-47s and ammunition inside Shifa Hospital using sick people as human shields?



The media promised Israel was lying, and Hamas wasn't hiding in the hospital. Whoops! pic.twitter.com/ay6weB7Lz4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2023

If you haven’t already figured out Hamas is lying and can’t be trusted, then I don’t know what to tell you. There’s absolutely no reason to hide weapons inside a hospital, but that’s exactly what Hamas did at Shifa Hospital. It’s scumbag behavior and completely inexcusable. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.