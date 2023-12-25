Israel Smokes A Top Hamas Terrorist Leader With Massive Airstrike: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Hamas terrorist Hassan Atrash was blown to pieces in a massive airstrike carried out by Israel.

An Israeli fighter jet took out Atrash in a strike carried out in Gaza city of Rafah, the IDF announced Sunday (via New York Post). The deadly strike was conducted Friday. Atrash was responsible for arming Hamas terrorists, and he’s now been deleted from the planet.

The video of the strike shows an aerial camera tracking Atrash before a fighter jet swooped in and dropped its payload.

The video of the strike shows an aerial camera tracking Atrash before a fighter jet swooped in and dropped its payload.

Acting on precise intelligence, the Shin Bet and IDF eliminated Hamas weapons smuggler Hassan Atrash on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qYPpRUUecY — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 23, 2023

Israel obliterates top Hamas weapons smuggler.

Israel continues to absolutely hammer Hamas ever since the October 7th terrorist attack that left roughly 1,200 people dead, including dozens of Americans.

Hundreds of more people were taken hostage by the terrorist organization. Israel started the war with a massive air campaign intended to soften up the eventual ground operations.

The fighting has been intense and downright brutal at times.

Now, Israel has put another Hamas scumbag in the ground. It turns out the life expectancy for a terrorist isn’t exactly very long.

As I often say when it comes to killing terrorists, the terrorists can run but all it means is that they’ll die tired.

Israel has kept its foot on the gas while attempting to eradicate Hamas, but there’s certainly a lot more work to do. Combat operations are definitely not nearing their end, but every win is something to tip your cap at.

Israel continues to battle Hamas following the October 7th terrorist attack. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel putting Hassan Atrash in a blender with an airstrike is absolutely a win for the good guys.