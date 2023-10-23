New Elite Israeli Unit Will Hunt Down Every Hamas Terrorist Involved In Brutal Massacre

Videos by OutKick

Israel intends on putting every single Hamas terrorist responsible for the massacre of its citizens in the ground.

The Israelis continue to hammer Hamas in the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds being taken hostage.

Now, Israel plans on making sure every single person involved in the attack ends up dead. The Israelis have formed a special unit out of Shin Bet (the Israeli security service) called Nili to hunt down every terrorist responsible for the attack, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The new elite unit will use field operatives and intelligence personnel to complete the objective of eliminating every terrorist involved, which is several thousand.

There is no moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas. This is a fight between good and evil.



Hamas terrorists murdered babies and slaughtered entire families. Israel protects innocent life.



The time has come to eradicate Hamas.



Israel continues to fight back against Hamas.

The situation on the ground is brutal in Israel right now as the country carries out a massive air campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

While the ground invasion hasn’t happened yet, it could come at any time, and will almost certainly start in the near future. Urban combat is unbelievably violent and difficult, but the Israelis don’t have much of a choice after 1,400 of its citizens were killed.

They have to strike back, and that’s exactly what Israel has been doing for more than two weeks against Hamas.

Israel forms new unit to hunt down every Hamas terrorist responsible for October 7th terrorist attack. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, there’s a special team being put together to make sure every single terrorist involved gets what’s coming to them. It’s the latest sign the Israelis aren’t playing games.

It’s also not the first time Israel has put together an elite team together to strike terrorists. Mossad carried out Operation Bayonet (also known as Operation Wrath of God) in the aftermath of Israeli Olympians being murdered in Munich in 1972.

Mossad targeted people involved with the horrific attack and assassinated individuals involved. The Israelis are now gearing up to do it again against Hamas to avenge the October 7 terrorist attack.

Israel is at war with Hamas following a massive terrorist attack. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the Israelis are able to bring every terrorist to justice who played any kind of role in the murder of innocent people.