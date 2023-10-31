Israel Obliterates One Of The Hamas Leaders Responsible For Terrorist Attack In Incredible Combat Video

Videos by OutKick

Israel dropped a massive bomb on one of the Hamas leaders responsible for the horrific October 7th terrorist attack.

The Israelis have been absolutely hammering the hell out of the terrorists ever since the brutal and horrific terrorist attack earlier in October. Roughly 1,400 people were murdered and hundreds more were taken hostage.

The graphic details of the murder of innocent babies, women and men have left the civilized world sickened, and Israel is now hitting back with overwhelming force against the terrorists.

That includes wiping out one of the Hamas leaders responsible for the horror of October 7th.

Israel smokes Hamas leader.

The IDF released footage of Hamas battalion commander Nasim Abu Ajina being put in a blender by a massive airstrike Monday.

Ajina directed the attacks on Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara, as well as drone and paraglider operations. The massacre at the music festival was largely carried out by terrorists who entered Israel on paragliders.

The man who ordered the massacre has been blown to hell by the Israelis, which is exactly where he belongs. Give it a watch below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Israeli forces and Shin Bet killed Hamas battalion commander, Nasim Abu Ajina, in an airstrike Monday, IDF says. He directed attacks on Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara on Oct. 7. Also responsible for developing drone and paraglider operations for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/NImIwLVE90 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 31, 2023

Israeli airstrike smokes terrorist leader.

If that doesn’t make you want to crack a beer and raise a toast, I don’t know what will. We might have to take the video and put it to Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue.”

I know America didn’t carry out the strike, but the Hamas terrorists slaughtered dozens of our people and still hold 10 hostages. This isn’t a hard choice to make.

Israel continues to hammer Hamas after the October 7th terrorist attack. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

One side beheaded babies and murdered pregnant women, and the other side gives warnings before dropping bombs. You’re likely a very dumb person if you’re confused as to which side is the good side in this war.

Yet, many people seem confused or outright anti-Semitic and anti-Israel. College students are rallying in support for Hamas. It’s sickening, but those rallies certainly won’t do a single thing to stop Israel from taking out the bad guys. They can chant “Glory to the martyrs!” all they want at the University of Wisconsin. Israel will still do what needs to be done.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and I definitely want to hear from all of you at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. This war is just getting started, and something tells me a lot more Hamas leaders will be dead before this is all said and done.