Israeli Soldiers Find Hamas Rocket Firing Position Hidden Where Children Play

IDF soldiers uncovered a truly horrifying Hamas tactic while pushing through Gaza.

Israel continues to hammer and crush the terrorists wherever they can find them following the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds taken hostage.

Many in the media want to draw a moral equivalency between Israel and the terrorists, which is beyond stupid. Others, including the media and elected officials, will push any lie that makes Hamas look good and Israel look bad. Look no further than the hospital bombing fiction for proof of that fact.

The media and liberal Democrats rushed to condemn Israel for something it literally had no role in. It was a failed Hamas rocket – not an Israeli airstrike – that hit the hospital. Yet, many didn’t care. They just gobble up the terrorists’ propaganda.

We see you stealth-editing your headlines to cover your lies, @nytimes.



Maybe don’t take terrorists at their word next time. pic.twitter.com/8EAP8BHyzn — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

Israel discovers Hamas rocket launch position hidden where children play.

Well, buckle up because there’s another doozy. The IDF revealed Monday afternoon that it had discovered a rocket launching site concealed in a building where children play.

The firing position contained several launch tubes that were positioned inside the building and could have fired from complete cover where the children would be.

This is what we are finding in Gaza.

A building where children play is a Hamas rocket launching site.

You have to see it to believe it: pic.twitter.com/KmMxfbYj93 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 6, 2023

When people talk about Hamas using human shields, this is what they’re talking about. It’s a terrorist organization that hides behind women and children, and then forces Israel to make some very difficult choices.

Would Israel ever hide behind innocent people? Absolutely not. In fact, Israel is so dedicated to minimizing civilian casualties that it warns people in Gaza ahead of striking so they have time to leave the area.

IDF finds Hamas rocket position where children play. (Credit: IDF)

Everyone rallying in support of Hamas in America should look at the evidence presented by the IDF and ask how they can support a group that uses children as human shields. All those idiots running around chanting against Israel, this is what they’re supporting. Let’s be clear about it.

Don’t let anyone fool you or try to pretend Hamas is just a political organization that is no different than the Israelis. They’re literally willing to get kids killed in order to keep lobbing rockets into Israel. It’s disgusting and beyond unacceptable. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.