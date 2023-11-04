Israel Smashes Hamas Using Extreme Violence In Intense Combat Footage: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Israel isn’t playing games when it comes to obliterating Hamas.

The Israelis have been on a nonstop hunt for Hamas terrorists for the brutal October 7th attack. The terrorists left more than 1,400 people dead and kidnapped hundreds after launching a sneak terrorist attack inside Israel.

The IDF and people of Israel have been striking back ever since. What started as an overwhelming air campaign against Hamas terrorists has now expanded into a ground operation in Gaza.

Israel remains at war with Hamas following a terrorist attack. The Israelis have been striking back hard. (Credit: IDF)

Combat footage released by the IDF shows Israeli soldiers lighting up Hamas positions, a tank cutting loose with its main gun and a nonstop flurry of airstrikes raining death from above down onto the terrorists.

I’m not saying you have to put on Toby Keith and crack a beer to watch this video, but I’m also not going to sit here and say I’m doing it. Fire it up below, and send me your thoughts after watching some terrorists get smacked.

Israel is taking out Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Doesn’t that video just send a nice warm fuzzy feeling down your spine? Hamas is finding out that bullets fly both directions, and the good guys shoot back.

They decided to go into Israel and murder innocent civilians. A pregnant woman was cut open. Babies were murdered. Families were wiped out. We’re not talking about an enemy that has any interest in civility and peace. We’re talking about an enemy that only wants death and suffering. That can’t be negotiated with, and Israel knows it. That’s why it has set out to destroy Hamas.

Despite people in America rallying in support of Hamas and against Israel, the Israelis aren’t slowing down. They’re taking care of business and doing it in brutal fashion. I don’t say that as an insult. That’s a positive.

As Tier One operations will tell you, success in war is all about surprise, speed and violence of action.

Israel continues to kill Hamas terrorists following the October 7th attack. (Credit: IDF)

