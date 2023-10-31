Chinese Companies Erase Israel From Maps Amid Fears Of Massive War

Videos by OutKick

Chinese companies have removed Israel from being identified on digital maps.

Israel continues to hammer Hamas terrorists following a huge terrorist attack that left roughly 1,400 people murdered, including dozens of Americans, and hundreds more taken hostage.

The attack led to the Israelis launching a massive air campaign against Hamas in Gaza and there’s also strikes being carried out in Lebanon and Syria. With a massive ground invasion appears to be imminent, there are serious fears a regional war could break out if Iran and or its proxy forces attempt to enter the mix against Israel.

The region is on the brink, and the United States sent two carrier groups as a massive show of force. While people in the Middle East are praying the terrorists are destroyed without a much larger war unfolding, Chinese companies have already decided to delete mention of the nation from maps.

Chinese companies wipe Israel from global maps.

A shocking Wall Street Journal report claimed Chinese companies Baidu and Alibaba no longer featured the name Israel on global maps. Yet, all the other countries in the region remain named with borders showing. Screenshots sent to OutKick confirm the WSJ’s report.

Israeli cities remain, but the country’s name is nowhere to be found. There’s little doubt the CCP’s direct influence is behind this decision. Major companies answer to the government in Beijing. Decisions like this are made from the top down and with complete uniformity.

Chinese companies remove Israel from being mentioned on global maps.

I also did a little investigating on my own, and it turns out Baidu does the same for Taiwan. Do we all know what the CCP’s plan for Taiwan is?

To conquer it, and bring it back under China’s influence and power. Its name is gone and so is Israel. That’s not to say the CCP will invade Israel – its logistics are comically bad when it comes to projecting power – but it does show China appears to view Israel and Taiwan as the same. That’s not good because China views Taiwan as the enemy.

Of course, the dictatorship being against Israel shouldn’t surprise anyone. China is aligned with Iran, who backs Hamas in Gaza, supports Hezbollah in Lebanon and will do anything it can to harm Israel. Iran is one of the major unknowns right now as the war expands, and it would likely require Chinese help and intel to enter the war.

The fact China has decided to put its thumb on the scale for something as simple as maps tells you everything you need to know.

Columbia University faculty members released a letter calling Hamas' terrorist attack in Israel simple "military operations."



Murdering babies, beheading people, cutting open the stomachs of pregnant women isn't a "military operation."



It's terrorism. https://t.co/vi8WFBSueP pic.twitter.com/iFOxJVzkMF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2023

Let me know what you think about Israel disappearing from maps at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me our readers won’t be surprised. We have a very smart readership, and people who come to this site know what’s going on.