UFC Star Reveals The Sexual Thing He Did To Make Weight

Israel Adesanya once had an insane way to make weight ahead of a fight.

While most athletes watch their diet and exercise in order to make weight, the UFC star had a bit of a different experience during his time in kickboxing.

When things got a little tight ahead of a fight, he apparently engaged in a little solo sexual activity to make sure he’d clear the weight.

Israel Adesanya claims he engaged in a solo sex act in order to make weight. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“F*ck, how do I put this? I busted a nut to make weight,” Adesanya explained to Taylor Rooks as he tried to stop himself from laughing. As expected, Rooks absolutely lost it.

The logic for his decision? He believed not having sex before a fight would actually help, and new that he apparently needed to take care of business or he wasn’t going to make weight.

One thing about this job….you never know what you’re going to hear lmao



Asked Israel Adesanya the craziest thing he had to do to cut weight. We weren’t …expecting the response



While it would be easy to write this off as nonsense, it seems like he’s 100% telling the truth. You could see it in his face that he wasn’t sure whether or not he should say it.

There was some serious hesitation as he looked Rooks in the face. It’s hard to blame him because it’s a downright absurd thing to say.

Yet, Israel Adesanya eventually decided to cut it loose. Their reactions were exactly as I’d expect. As soon as he said it, he definitely understood how crazy it was.

Situations like this one make you wonder if honesty is always the best policy. Did this really need to be said? Probably not, but it went mega-viral.

Rooks’ video has been watched more than 1.7 million times. That’s what we like to call a hit in the business.

Props to Israel Adesanya for at least being honest. It truly doesn’t get any more open than that in an interview. What an incredible exchange.