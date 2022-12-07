Israel Adesanya Expected To Catch Break With ‘Dangerous’ Brass Knuckles Case, On One Condition…

UFC star Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya was arrested at JFK International Airport on Nov. 16 after getting caught with a pair of brass knuckles in his luggage.

After Adesanya surrendered the item, which he told authorities was a gift from a fan, the 33-year-old UFC fighter was released following a brief detainment by New York’s Port Authority Police Department.

Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK airport Wednesday for allegedly possessing metal knuckles — which are illegal in New York. https://t.co/kjp9Idjkei — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2022

According to TMZ Sports, he caught a lucky break after the Queens District Attorney’s Office issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, which will allow potential criminal charges for carrying the ‘weapon’ to be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for six months.

Considering Adesanya’s cooperation and quick dismissal after the arrest, his story claiming ignorance of what the gift contained seemingly checks out.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tim Simpson, Adesanya’s manager, commented on the incident.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities.”

Barring any unforeseen slip-ups, Stylebender fought the law, and he won.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)