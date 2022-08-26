Islanders’ Sebastian Aho Arrested For Drunk Driving With .03 BAC

New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho was arrested for drunk driving in his native Sweden earlier this month.

Aho’s arrest happened at 10:30 in the morning local time on Aug. 13, after spending the night before visiting friends with his wife. The 26-year-old reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .03. Of course, most U.S. states here have a legal limit of .08.

So he would’ve been fine driving anywhere in the States, but unfortunately for him, he ran afoul of Sweden’s more strict .02 limit.

Aho had his license suspended and forked over 40,000 Swedish Krona, which is around $3,700 dollars. According to Cap Friendly, Aho will make $825,000 this season with the Isles.

Sebastian Aho — not the one who plays for the Hurricanes — was arrested for drunk driving in Sweden with a blood alcohol level of .02, barely above the legal limit of .02k. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“He had no idea he would still be over the limit by the next morning and felt 100%, but unfortunately he made a mistake and he is very sorry!” Aho’s agent, former Conn Smyth-winner Claude Lemieux, wrote in a text to the New York Post.

The Islanders‘ 2017 draft pick expressed his remorse to Swedish news outlet Norran. “I deeply regret and learn from this mistake and will definitely never drive again the next day.”

On a quick related note, there are two Sebastian Ahos in the National Hockey League. There’s Sebastian Aho of the Islanders — who we just talked about — but there’s also Sebastian Aho, Finnish center for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Just make sure you’re talking about the right one, especially so you avoid the following mistake:

Islanders' Sebastian Aho Arrested for Drunk Driving in Sweden https://t.co/h6GLVG5N6c — DUIDLA (@DUIDLA) August 26, 2022

Oops.

