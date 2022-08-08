Texas Receiver Makes An All-Time Great Catch During Practice

Texas receiver Isaiah Neyor made an outrageous catch during camp.

The junior receiver and former Wyoming star snagged a ball using just a couple fingers, and somehow managed to maintain control to the ground.

There are very few catches that need to be seen to be believed. This is one of them!

Neyor INSANE catch from practice pic.twitter.com/wZC3lwyh7j — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 6, 2022

Neyor is expected to be a huge part of the offense this season for Texas, and if he keeps making catches like this one, he might set the entire Big 12 on fire.

Last season at Wyoming, he had 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Clearly, the young man is very talented.

Texas receiver Isaiah Neyor makes an incredible catch in practice. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he hasn’t even played a game yet for the Longhorns and he’s already putting on shows in practice.

That catch was absolutely nothing short of spectacular. He caught a ball using just a couple fingers and never lost control of it! If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is!

If this is the kind of energy Neyor is bringing into the 2022 season in Austin, Big 12 defenses should be very nervous.

Texas receiver Isaiah Neyor hauls in an impressive catch in practice. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NashTalksTexas/status/1556014539782643714)

Now, I’m not foolish enough to slap a “Texas is back” claim on this situation. Let’s just say there’s reason to be optimistic and let Neyor take it from there!