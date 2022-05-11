Is Tom Brady All In? And Lambo Is Lame. Dakich Deep Thoughts

Let me see if I understand this. Tom Brady is going to sign a 10-year, $375 million contract to call the biggest NFL games on Fox and be an “ambassador” for Fox with clients and potential clients. This contract will begin upon his retirement from football. A couple thoughts come to mind

– Good for Fox. They get the biggest name in football doing their biggest games.

– Bad for Tampa Bay. They have a QB with one foot out the door. I want my QB ALL FREAKING IN.

– As great as Brady is, have you ever watched a “big game” because of the announcers? I enjoy certain announcers more than others, but I’ve never turned on the biggest football or basketball game due to the announcers. Maybe I’m an anomaly, but I’ve got a feeling a bag of sand could announce Rams v Bucs and folks would watch.

-The “Ambassador” part I love, as Tom Brady is Captain America and everything he touches turns to cold hard cash. A modern day Midas of green.

Great hire. Welcome to the team, Tom. Now, come on my show!

On to the next…

Josh Lambo is suing the Jaguars for $3.5 million due to the Jags allowing a “hostile environment” under Urban Meyer. Lambo alleges Meyer kicked him, a charge Meyer denied on my Outkick Show “Don’t @ Me.” Lambo further alleges that a “heated exchange” with Meyer affected his performance and cost him money after the team released him.

What’s wrong with folks? Seriously, what is wrong with our world? A football coach has an “exchange” that the kicker admits he instigated, and the coach’s response to this soft-ass kicker is enough for him to sue.

The quote “manipulation is when they blame you for their disrespect” absolutely applies and has become one of my all time favorite quotes (along with “no good deed goes unpunished” and “be careful what you wish for.) Lambo disrespects Meyer in front of the team, Meyer responds, and Lambo sues. They say sports is a microcosm of life, and they ain’t lyin’. This suit will be laughed at and tossed out, as it should be.

This article will be decried as #toxicmasculinity by whiners with a victim mentality. Good, whine away.

Men need to go back to being men. Quit being so damn sensitive and read Wild At Heart by John Eldredge. It’s a book that gives men permission to be freaking men.

Go ahead, criticize this article. I’ll sue for emotional distress.