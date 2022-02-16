in NCAAB

Is This The Cockiest, Down By 40, Three-Point Shot In Basketball History?

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

There have been cocky three-point attempts in basketball history, but it’s going to take a deep dive into the history books to find a three-pointer like the one that was attempted — and made — during a Wednesday night Virginia prep game.

This wasn’t just some ridiculous bomb from way downtown while trailing by 40. This one was special as the Christchurch (VA) player pulled off a ridiculous backflip while banking in the three-pointer…with 20-seconds on the clock.

Watch this:

Norfolk Academy, which won by 40, didn’t seem to mind. Its bench gave the Christchurch player a standing ovation for his effort in creating a viral video that is going to send the basketball purists into a frenzy.

As a content guy, I have to applaud the kid as well. Was it the cockiest three-pointer move ever? Yes, but at least he nailed all three phases and finds himself enjoying 15 minutes of fame.

Before you crush the kid too hard, remember this is a 2-14 basketball team that hasn’t had many bright spots this season. Their last win came December 10. It’s been a long road to the end of the year. Let them have some fun for a minute.

Virginia

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here