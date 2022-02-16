Is This The Cockiest, Down By 40, Three-Point Shot In Basketball History?

Videos by OutKick

There have been cocky three-point attempts in basketball history, but it’s going to take a deep dive into the history books to find a three-pointer like the one that was attempted — and made — during a Wednesday night Virginia prep game.

This wasn’t just some ridiculous bomb from way downtown while trailing by 40. This one was special as the Christchurch (VA) player pulled off a ridiculous backflip while banking in the three-pointer…with 20-seconds on the clock.

Watch this:

Great backflip 3 point play tonight’s game between ⁦@AthleticsNA⁩ ⁦@CCSrightnow⁩ ⁦@CCSSeahorse⁩ amazing backflip … lands it as he hits nothing but net gets a standing ovation from the Norfolk Academy bench ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ #SCTOP10 pic.twitter.com/mSTgMIzMu4 — Ed Patterson (@espatterson) February 16, 2022

Norfolk Academy, which won by 40, didn’t seem to mind. Its bench gave the Christchurch player a standing ovation for his effort in creating a viral video that is going to send the basketball purists into a frenzy.

As a content guy, I have to applaud the kid as well. Was it the cockiest three-pointer move ever? Yes, but at least he nailed all three phases and finds himself enjoying 15 minutes of fame.

Before you crush the kid too hard, remember this is a 2-14 basketball team that hasn’t had many bright spots this season. Their last win came December 10. It’s been a long road to the end of the year. Let them have some fun for a minute.