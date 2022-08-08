Is this 35:1 Sprinkle Worth it for Heisman?

Ah, the Heisman. Is there any trophy out there that is more fun to replicate? Even as adults, we go out there and grab a football and do the stance. Okay, maybe it is actually a tequila bottle instead of a football, but whatever. We have an opportunity to actually bet on this and make money. Hell, after you win tuck that cash and strike the pose. Here are the plays I think could be worthwhile.

CJ Stroud is the clear favorite for the award at +220 He is returning to Ohio State, the team that he lead to an unbelievable offensive season last year. He didn’t win the award last year, but he did have a beautiful campaign with 44 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. If he can incorporate a bit of running into the game, I think he will easily win this award. Is the value there? Probably not. I think if he has a bad game, or Bryce Young gets off to a hot start, there might be more value on Stroud. I won’t personally play it yet, I would ideally like +300 or more. But, if I had to bet on one person, it would be him.

Bryce Young won the Heisman last season. He comes into this year with the second-best odds to win. After a really tough National Championship game, I wouldn’t be surprised if he came out with a big chip on his shoulder. I will put a play on Young to repeat. If he can rush for a couple more touchdowns, and maybe throw for one or two more, I think we should get an opportunity to see him make another leap and win the award. At +380 I do think there is some good value.

My other pick I’ll put a little sprinkle on is going to be Quinn Ewers from Texas. If you read my post about Alabama and the National Championship, you’ll know I think Texas could surprise some people. One wrinkle, Hudson Card is, at least potentially, the starter for Texas. So this could be a smaller bet on someone that doesn’t even make a mark. But Ewers has been recognized as a really big talent and word from Texas is that he has been very impressive in practices. Maybe it goes nowhere, but at 35:1, I’ve made worse bets in my life.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 23: Quinn Ewers #3 of Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Some other options to consider: Caleb Williams (+700) would be number one on that list, he is the third favorite and it makes sense. USC could have a good year and that probably starts and ends with where Williams takes them. Bijan Robinson of Texas could have a shot, again it depends on what happens with Texas, but with the question marks, it really isn’t worth it. Spencer Rattler left Oklahoma and has a chance to be the winner if he makes South Carolina a realistic contender. He’s good, of course, but it didn’t work out on a better team, so this is still unlucky.

