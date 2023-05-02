Is Prince Harry Going To Get Deported Over His Visa?

Videos by OutKick

A new lawsuit is demanding the Department of Homeland Security release Prince Harry’s visa application after he admitted in the past to using drugs – which would have prevented him from being approved.

Could you imagine if Prince Harry gets deported?

Would Meghan Markle even stay with him?

Hell, what country would even want them?

My God I’m salivating at the drama this would cause.

A new lawsuit alleges that Prince Harry should not have had his visa application approved. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

VISA QUESTIONS

On Monday, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit was filed against the DHS by the think-tank “The Oversight Project,” which also backs The Heritage Foundation.

They are questioning whether the U.S. government gave Harry special treatment by approving his U.S. Visa in the spring of 2020 when he and Meghan Markle moved to California. (Despite now being married, Harry never applied for permanent residency or citizenship in America.)

According to U.S. law, anyone who applies for a visa can not be approved if they “Are found to be drug abusers or addicts,” as well as if they admit to “using controlled substances.”

Hot seat: Prince Harry, who admitted to both.

HARRY TOLD ON HIMSELF

Remember Prince Harry’s memoir that came out earlier this year?

It’s okay if you don’t. After an initial spike in sales it has fallen into oblivion just like the couple’s Netflix documentary, Spotify podcast and Markle’s Netflix animated series ‘Pearl.’

However in Harry’s Spare memoir, he spoke about his use of cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs throughout his life.

The FOIA lawsuit argues that, “Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offences in both the United States and abroad.”

It continues: “United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions…”

DID HARRY GET PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT?

If that wasn’t enough – Harry later did a livestream session with therapist Gabor Mate where he openly admitted about his use of mushrooms and psychedelic drugs to help deal with his mental health.

(By the way, I’m not against him receiving therapy. I think that’s great and mental health is very important.)

However, the lawsuit is using that livestream appearance as further evidence of Harry’s drug use admission as to why the visa application needs to be released and reviewed.

THE “WOE IS ME” TOUR

Honestly, I’m all about this simply because I want to see how Meghan Markle would react.

That – and the amazing South Park content that it would create.

She would probably go on a “Woe Is Me” Tour claiming that American laws are terrible and that the Brits are horrible people for not welcoming them back to the country even though Markle is the one that ruined that relationship. I’m not sure Canada likes them either after they sold them out to move to Los Angeles after living there for a brief period.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The fact that there’s an actual lawsuit against the DHS shows that the plaintiffs believe they have a real case here.

However, even if the application does become available, most legal scholars believe Harry should be in the clear for now – although ultimately it could depend on a judge.

One thing that would hurt him though? If he gets in trouble with the law. Legal analysts have said that should be get arrested for something, his already questionable visa would 100% come into play and be at risk of being pulled.

So hopefully Prince Harry is taking a low dosage of those mushrooms he’s a fan of. We don’t need him tripping balls at Coachella or something and getting arrested running around Los Angeles high as a kite.

