Is Jake Paul A Changed Man?

Jake Paul, one of the fight world’s most outspoken boxers, is crediting the sport for making him a changed man.

On Monday, Paul told Fox News Digital that boxing has helped him mature as an individual, and has also humbled him.

“I think boxing really helped me mature and help me find myself and help me be disciplined and it humbled me as well,” said Paul. “In the beginning when I would get my ass kicked in the gym. I think boxing has helped me tremendously.” Paul went on to state that boxing has changed him for the better.

Jake Paul Made His Pro Boxing Debut In December 2019

Paul, a 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, will head back into the ring against future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. The fight is slated for late fall with a 187 pounds weight limit. Paul has been open about taking his boxing training seriously and wanting to change the sport for the better.

To his credit, his record is 5-0 with 4 knockouts. However, he’s been slammed by boxing critics and some on the internet for only facing non-boxers. Amongst them, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. The latter of whom he knocked out twice.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fights Between Paul And Other Boxers Were Scheduled

Paul did have two fights that were against more experience boxers – Tommy Fury, the younger half brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. And Hasim Rahman Jr. who holds a record of 12-1. Both fights were called off in the last few months. First, Fury’s was cancelled due to a US Visa immigration issue. Then, Rahman’s was called because of his difficulties cutting weight.

Never one to hold back his opinions, Paul challenged UFC President Dana White to a $5 million bet that he would defeat White’s former UFC Champion, Silva.

“He’s doing anything he can to discredit me, but he won’t put his money where his mouth is. I offered him a $5 million dollar bet,” Paul said of White. Paul then added: “…[White] puts $7 million dollars a hand on blackjack, so why wouldn’t he take a $5 million dollar bet with me? It’s because he knows he’s not confident.”

Dana White Isn’t A Fan

Both Paul and White have been publicly going after each other for months now. At one point, White called Paul a cheater and said he needed to be tested for steroids. Paul responded saying that White was a “bitch,” and suggested he uses cocaine.

Jake also irked the UFC president by publicly stating that UFC fighters aren’t paid enough. Paul’s of the opinion that UFC fighters should make a minimum of $50,000 per fight, much larger than their current $12,000 guarantee. It’s no secret that UFC and MMA fighters make much less than boxers – with the latter sometimes able to bring in tens of millions of dollars. According to Forbes, Jake has made $38 million dollars in only five fights.

Paul’s massive income through the fight game has to have UFC fighters believing the he does has a point.

And if Paul is looking for even more of an opportunity to continue being that thorn in Dana White’s side, he’ll have his chance when he faces one of White’s most prized UFC success stories of all time, in Silva.

Paul and Silva square off on October 29th.