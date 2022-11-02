Is A Dodgeball Sequel On The Horizon? Justin Long Says It’s Possible

Dodgeball hit theaters back in 2004 and became an instant comedy classic. Easily one of the top 3 dodgeball movies ever made.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether or not the tale of Average Joe’s Gym and Globo-Gym would return for a second installment.

According to actor Justin Long, plans are floating around to do just that. However, there may be a significant holdout.

Long told Comicbook.com that Vince Vaughn has an idea for a follow-up to the original film.

“Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel,” Long said, adding that he’d love to do it. However, he mentioned that Ben Stiller — who played White Goodman in the original movie —has some reservations about making a sequel to such a beloved movie.

“It’s very risky, you don’t wanna s— on the original, you want something just as good,” Long said. “I think he’s a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea, I don’t wanna say what it is.”

Long played it coy with the premise for the possible sequel, but we can probably assume it will include dodgeball in some capacity.

According to Justin Long, Ben Stiller has some trepidations about reprising his Dodgeball in a potential sequel. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Stiller Enjoyed Loves Dodgeball, But Comedy Sequels Are Tough To Nail

However, he did mention speaking to Stiller one time about how much fun he had throwing on a Purple Cobras uniform.

“I know Ben loves Dodgeball and loves that character,” Long said. “I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing. When we got together years later to do a little mini-reunion for this charity and Ben put on the mustache again, I remember him talking about how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was.”

Comedies don’t seem to bring in the money like they used to, especially when comedy in general has become something of a woke minefield.

It’s also worth noting that comedy sequels don’t typically attain the same critical acclaim as their predecessors. Stiller would know this all too well.

Zoolander 2 is still a fresh wound.

