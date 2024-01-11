The ‘Irrelevant Bowl’ Might Be The Best Idea Ever That No One Will Want Any Part Of

Videos by OutKick

Move over expanded College Football Playoff field; and inject the Irrelevant Bowl into our collective veins.

People love stuff that sucks. They love bad movies, bad TV, bad anything. I mean, Walk The Moon has a career because people love bad music.

So why not pit the nation’s two worst FBS teams against each other? That’s the idea behind the Irrelevant Bowl.

Roy Englebrecht is a “hall of fame?” promotor out of Newport Beach, California. Which hall of fame? The John Brown University Hall of Fame was the best I could find. That still seems goofy though.

What halls of fame (hall of fames?) are you in? Exactly.

Either way, he deserves to be what ever hall of fame he wants for coming up with the Irrelevant Bowl. It’s a simple, hilarious, and brilliant idea.

“No polls, no rankings, no controversy, just two winless or near winless teams looking for redemption and one elusive win,” Englebrecht said in a statement. “Knowing that the NCAA has become more flexible with the number of team’s wins to qualify for a bowl, I will petition the NCAA asking them to grant a waiver in 2024 so that two teams would be eligible to play in the inaugural Irrelevant Bowl.”

I love this idea. Although I kind of wish there was some kind of weekly ranking. That’d be fun.

Englebrecht hopes to get the first Irrelevant Bowl up and running for 2024. According to the Irrelevant Bowl website — yes, they already have a website — had the game been held this year, it would have featured the 2-10 Vanderbilt Commodores and 1-11 Akron Zips.

I’d love to see it happen, but there’s an obvious issue at play here…

What Team Would Ever Willingly Play In The Irrelevant Bowl?

A game like this would be hilarious, must-see TV for the entire nation, with the notable exception of the two teams playing in it.

What team is going to agree to play in that?

“Hey we want you to come play in a bowl that people only watch to see just how terrible your team is.”

Yeah… as much as I love the idea, I don’t think there will be too many takers.

The nice thing about having a crappy record now, is that you can bow out gracefully in late November while everyone else is focused on bowl games. That wouldn’t be the case in the Irrelevant Bowl era.

Though, things would be tough on the coaching staff, especially with the way recruiting works. Imagine trying to sell some high school stud to come to play for you with the lingering stink of an Irrelevant Bowl appearance.

Or worse, an Irrelevant Bowl loss.

It’s a shame because it’s such a fun idea.

