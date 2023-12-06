Irina Shayk And Emily Ratajakowski Get Ripped For Leaving NBA Game Early, But Cut Them Some Slack, It Was A Knicks Game

Videos by OutKick

Models Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajakowski had themselves a night out at an NBA game, but now they’re getting some serious flack for amscraying before the final buzzer.

It was back on November 24 that the two gal pals grabbed themselves some courtside seats for the Knicks-Heat game.

The two wouldn’t know that the Knicks came out on top 100-98 in a close one unless they checked the box score.

That’s because the two models decided to leave their courtside seats and head for the exits before the Knicks had sealed the deal.

A source ratted on Shayk and Ratajkowski for leaving the game early to Page Six.

“They left early! I mean, people notice when the two of them walk out together,” the anonymous source said.

The source went on to lament the fact that the ladies walked out on the game despite it being part of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament.

I get that… but does anyone think for a second that Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajakowski (whose name is enragingly difficult to spell) have an ounce of interest in the NBA?

Maybe they do, but I’d feel comfortable betting that they just wanted to be seen courtside at the world’s most famous arena. They got that, then split to beat the crowds.

Shayk posted some photos of the evening, which included the two of them posing with a forklift… for some reason.

Mayne, I’m naive, but that doesn’t strike me as a pair of hardcore hoops fans so who can blame them for splitting early?

We’ve all left early from things we didn’t want to go to. Movies, concerts, weddings. Anything.

Plus it was the Knicks… so who can blame them for wanting to split?

