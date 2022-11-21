Intel Chief Says Iran Is Considering An Attack At The World Cup In Qatar

Israel’s head of Military Intelligence said Monday that Iran is contemplating an attack on the World Cup in Qatar with anti-regime protests mounting at home. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva described the protests in Iran as “civilian rebellion” and that the only thing stopping an attack on the World Cup is the possible reaction from Qataris.

Protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran in September. Amini was arrested for not wearing or hijab properly.

Iranian fans hold up signs “Woman Life Freedom” during the World Cup match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Almost 400 people have died, another half dozen have been sentenced to death, and over 15,000 people have been arrested according to Iran Human Rights.

“There is a real concern within the regime that it endangers the regime. At this stage, I do not see a risk to the regime…. but as the pressure on Iran increases, including internal pressure, the Iranian response is much more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world,” Haliva said.

“I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well,” Haliva said. “The only thing holding them back is how the Qataris will react.”

Iran stands for its national anthem ahead of its World Cup match against England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed with Haliva, explaining that “the World Cup is likely to be one of those events at which it (Iran) tries to cause instability.”

According to Haliva, Iran has carried out around 100 attacks overseas in 2022.

Iran fell to England 6-2 in its opening World Cup match Monday. The Iranian national team stood silent throughout the playing of the country’s national anthem taking a direct shot at the ruling Shi’ite Muslim Theology that rules Iran.