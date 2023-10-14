Iowa State Keeps Drive Alive With Slick Fake Field Goal

Videos by OutKick

The Iowa State Cyclones dug into their bag of tricks early Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cyclones redshirt senior kicker Chase Contreraz trotted out onto the field on 4th and 6 for a 33-yard field goal attempt. With Iowa State down 7-3 at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, everyone in the stadium probably assumed they’d simply take the points.

Nope.

Punter Tyler Perkins took the snap and even momentarily placed it, only to flip it to Contreraz at the last second.

A bit of trickery from the Cyclones 🌪️



A 33-yard FG turns into a @CycloneFB first down 😤 pic.twitter.com/5AMyel5fUW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Contreraz did his best impression of a running back and managed to gain just enough for a first down.

That was a nifty bit of deception, but it was even more than that considering it turned out to be a gamble that paid off.

A few plays later the Cyclones managed to find the endzone. QB Rocco Becht punched it into the endzone on a 2-yard run.

That gave Iowa State the lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Speaking of Becht, he found aired one into the endzone on the next Cyclones drive. That touchdown made it seven straight games with a passing TD for the redshirt freshman out of Wesley Chapel, FL.

Seven-straight games with a Passing Touchdown for @RoccoBecht!



🌪️🚨🌪️



pic.twitter.com/IzH3FTcQFD — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 14, 2023

That 14-yard pass to tight end Benjamin Brahmer was the Becht’s tenth passing touchdown of the season.

The fellas from Ames will leave Cincinnati with a 30-10 win over the Bearcats. That brings their record to 4-3 and 3-1 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Cincinnati falls to 2-4 and is winless against Big 12 opponents this season.

