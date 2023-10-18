Outrageous Iowa Offensive Stat Is Almost Impossible To Believe

Videos by OutKick

Iowa might be 3-1 in Big Ten conference games, but the team’s offense remains shockingly bad.

The Hawkeyes have conference wins over Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin. All three have been ugly, but a win is a win.

Despite doing everything possible to lose to Wisconsin, Iowa even managed to leave Madison with an ugly 15-6 victory in a game that set the sport back a century.

Iowa continues to win, despite awful offense. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Just how bad is Iowa’s offense in conference play? The team is going three and out on 60% of its offensive possessions, according to Tom Fornelli.

Yet, Iowa has still somehow managed to go 3-1 through the team’s first four conference games. Make that one make sense.

The Hawkeyes sitting at 3-1 despite going three and out on 60% of their offensive possessions might be one of the most shocking stats we’ve ever seen.

How is that even possible? If I showed you this stat, a reasonable fan would immediately assume the team was 0-4.

Does Iowa have the worst offense in America? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Somehow against all odds, Iowa is 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. It makes absolutely no sense.

Everyone loves to make fun of OC Brian Ferentz for his awful offense, but maybe those of us on the outside looking in are the real fools.

To make it even clearer how insane Iowa winning with its offense is, QB Deacon Hill is 23/62 passing for 262 yards over the past three games. The team’s current starting QB isn’t even completing 40% of his passes, but Iowa is 3-0 during that time window. Absolutely incredible.

Iowa is 6-1, despite having an awful offense. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa will remain an all-time great case study for breaking the brains of college football fans everywhere. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.