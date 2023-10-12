Iowa’s Offensive Stats Are Hilariously Atrocious

Videos by OutKick

Iowa’s offense is so bad it’s dead last in several major categories.

The Hawkeyes are somehow sitting at 5-1 and second in the Big Ten West, despite having an offense so bad that it’s borderline difficult to watch.

With starting QB Cade McNamara out for the season with an injury, it’s likely the team will only get worse as Deacon Hill simply doesn’t seem like the answer.

After seeing some chatter on Reddit, I decided to take a deep dive into Iowa’s offensive stats. The numbers are so bad you just have to sit back and laugh.

Iowa’s offense is shockingly bad. Will the Hawkeyes ever improve? (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Iowa’s offense is pure garbage.

Just how bad is the offense? You wouldn’t believe the numbers if someone just told you. That’s why OutKick exists. We’re here to bring you the data.

Let’s dive into some numbers from Sports-Reference.com:

Passing completion percentage of 45.9% – Worst in America.

Completing 11.2 passes a game – fourth worst in America. Only service academies are worse.

Running 55.5 plays a game – second worst in America.

Averaging 249.2 yards a game – worst in America.

Averaging 13 first downs a game – worst in America.

The Hawkeyes are the worst offensive team in America in three major categories, second worst is another one and a bottom four passing team in the country for completions. Only the service academies are worse, and it’s hard to even compare them.

Navy, Army and Air Force recruit kids to run the option. They’re not built to pass. Iowa is a P5 program with a ton of resources. Yet, Kirk Ferentz and his OC son Brian apparently can’t get the pieces in place to put up yards.

Now, Deacon Hill is under center. In his first start last week against Purdue, he went 6/21 for 110 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a QBR of 2.0, which is hard to even believe is real.

Deacon Hill is now Iowa’s starting QB, and he didn’t look impressive in his first start against Purdue. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wisconsin will play the Hawkeyes this weekend, and the Badgers can score points and have a quickly improving defense. Prepare for Iowa’s offensive numbers to somehow get much worse if they’re forced to pass.