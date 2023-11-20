Iowa/Nebraska Game Features Hilarious Over/Under Line

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect a lot of points in the Iowa/Nebraska game.

The Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln after locking up the Big Ten West with the chance to end the regular season with 10 wins.

It’s nothing short of shocking considering Iowa has arguably the worst offense in the P5. The Hawkeyes are averaging a pathetic 13.5 points per game against Big Ten opponents. Yet, you are what your record says you are, and Kirk Ferentz’s team is 9-2.

Now, the team will enter another game featuring a hilarious over/under line.

Iowa continues to win, despite having arguably the worst offense in major college football. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa/Nebraska game features record over/under line

As of publication, the over/under line for the Cornhuskers vs. Hawkeyes is just 27.5 points. That ties the lowest over/under line on record, which was for Iowa/Rutgers just a couple weeks ago.

As pointed out by Ben Stevens, this is the 6th time in Iowa’s last 14 games the over/under line is either a record low or tied for record low.

Shoutout to Brian Ferentz and the Hawkeyes for at least being consistent. They don’t score, nobody expects them to and it just doesn’t change.

The Iowa-Nebraska total opens at O/U 27.5 points.



This would match the lowest FBS total EVER, tying Iowa’s game vs. Rutgers two weeks ago.



This will be the 6th time in Iowa’s past 14 games the Over-Under is the lowest/ co-lowest FBS total ever.



All 5 prior games went Under. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 19, 2023

I wish I could make fun of Iowa’s offense even more than the entire college football world already does, but the fact of the matter is the team keeps winning.

Somehow against seemingly impossible odds, Iowa won the Big Ten West and is going to the conference’s title game. The team’s now starting QB Deacon Hill has a QB of 20.3, which ranks 131st in the country. The team has nine passing touchdowns on the season.

Yet, they’re four quarters of football away from winning 10 regular season games. Make that make sense.

The over/under for the Nebraska/Iowa game ties the record low of 27.5. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Are we taking the over or the under at 27.5? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.