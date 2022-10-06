Iowa Mom Dresses In Drag Queen’s Costume To Address School Board Over Drag Queen Show On School Property

You go girl!

Iowa mom Kimberly Reicks is fed up with her local school board and if that means dressing in a provocative dress similar to that of a drag queen, then so be it. Reicks, who wants answers over a May drag queen show at Ankeny High School, showed up to Monday night’s Ankeny High School board meeting wearing the same outfit as a drag queen wore at that performance and decided to give the board a piece of her mind.

Reicks stepped up to the podium Monday and soon removed her jacket and sweatpants to reveal the black, one-shoulder leotard with tights and black boots.

“Is this outfit appropriate for anybody here to see?,” she asked the audience.

“Because if this makes your head turn, if this pisses you off, then it should. Because this guy walked into our school, wearing exactly the same thing.”

Real fast, let’s go to the outfit Kimberley wore Monday night:

And now let’s see what the drag queen wore back in May for the high school’s Gay Straight Alliance performance.

The school district, according to the Des Moines Register, allowed the alliance to invite guest performers “from the Iowa Youth Parade Pageant.”

Reportedly, school administrators “did not give approval for the performance in advance and organizers did not follow protocol,” according to the Ankeny School District.

That brings us back to Reicks and her agenda. She wants an apology and a resolution to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Seems logical enough to all parties involved — minus the drag queens who clearly want this stuff to continue in the schools — right?

We’ll see if the school board does the right thing or if they cave to the wokes who, as one put it on social media, think this is no different than a cheerleader costume.

An apology and a resolution over this doesn’t seem like a big ask from Kimberly.