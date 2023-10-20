Over/Under For Iowa Vs. Minnesota Is Embarrassingly Low

Videos by OutKick

Oddsmakers don’t expect a lot of points in the Iowa/Minnesota game.

The Hawkeyes enter the Saturday game 6-1 and the Gophers are 3-3. Both teams have had serious offensive struggles, and there’s a serious case to be made Iowa has the worst offense in the P5.

Despite the terrible offense, the Hawkeyes keep winning, even if the team only passed for 37 yards against Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin/Iowa game might have set the sport of football back 100 years, but a win is a win for the Hawkeyes. Feel free to roast me for being a Badgers fan at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Iowa has an absolutely terrible offense, but the team keeps winning. The Hawkeyes are currently 6-1. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Iowa/Minnesota game has hilarious over/under line.

Now, oddsmakers expect very few points in the Saturday battle. The over/under is 31 points on DraftKings as of publication.

That’s the lowest over/under in college football for at least 20 years, according to Brett McMurphy.

Historic low! Over/under total for Minnesota at Iowa is now down to 30½ or 31 points, the lowest in college football in past 20 years surpassing two previous Iowa games in 2022. Those games had totals of 31½ points: Iowa-Kentucky (Iowa won 21-0) & Iowa-Minnesota (Iowa won 13-10) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 19, 2023

It’s easy to laugh at Iowa and Minnesota for having such a low over/under (I’m definitely laughing), but some people probably think a game between two teams with awful offenses is sexy football.

After all, Matt Rhule claimed Iowa and Wisconsin both trying to lose was simply “beautiful” football.

While Matt Rhule might love football games with terrible offense, the rest of us do not. It’s also not hard to figure out why oddsmakers believe this game will be torture to watch when it comes to points.

Hawkeyes QB Deacon Hill is 23/62 passing for 262 yards over the past three games, and the offense as a whole is comically bad. The offense for Minnesota isn’t much better.

That’s a recipe for disaster on all fronts.

Minnesota vs. Iowa features the lowest over/under in at least 20 years. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For anyone who likes torturing themselves, you can catch what will almost certainly be an awful game at 3:30 EST on NBC. Good luck for those tuning in. You’re going to need it.