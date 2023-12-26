Iowa Hoops Star Caitlin Clark Signs & Trades Jerseys With Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Videos by OutKick

Iowa hoops star Caitlin Clark turned heads at Arrowhead Stadium, taking some spotlight off Taylor Swift, also in attendance. Clark, the Iowa women’s basketball star, is a die-hard supporter of the Chiefs. She flicked up with several big names at Arrowhead, notably Chiefs rookie wideout Rashee Rice.

Clark and Rice signed and swapped jerseys on Monday. Fans online began to argue among themselves over who holds more clout: the Hawkeyes hooper or Chiefs rook.

Iowa fans called Rice a “fan” … in good spirits.

Iowa’s crushing championship defeat to LSU jumped in television ratings and helped elevate the Hawkeyes sharpshooter notoriety as arguably the best player in women’s college basketball. In April, Caitlin Clark set the record for most points in an NCAA tournament (191), passing Sheryl Swoopes.

Caitlin Clark vs Loyola Chicago.



35 PTS

17 REB

10 AST

12/21 FGM



Playmaking MONSTER 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2UHFlpincK — Law | (@TLaww22) December 22, 2023

Caitlin balled out in the finale against Kim Mulkey’s Tigers: posting 30 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes.

Rice, on the other hand, appears to be a potential replica of Tyreek Hill, posing as a deep threat in Patrick Mahomes’ and Andy Reid’s offense. Monday proved to be a slow day for the speedster out of SMU, tallying six catches for 57 yards. On the year, Rice has 74 catches for 811 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Caitlin Clark also stopped by the CBS booth to take a photo with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Omaha Productions posted the photo of the star trio. Clark previously appeared with the Mannings on ESPN’s ManningCast.

Kansas City could’ve used Caitlin’s magic on the field — losing to the Raiders, 20-14, and dropping to 9-6.