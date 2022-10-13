Iowa OC Gives Incredible Answer For Why He Won’t Resign

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gave an all-time great reason for why he won’t resign.
Right now, the Hawkeyes are 3-3 and have arguably the worst offense in the country. Iowa averages just 14.7 points per game, and that number drops to 10 points a game against teams with a winning record.
Brian Ferentz, whose dad Kirk Ferentz is the head coach, won’t resign and allow a change to be made because he wouldn’t be able to look his kids in the eyes if he did.
To make matters even funnier, Brian Ferentz wouldn’t speculate Wednesday whether or not the fact he’s Kirk Ferentz’s son has had any impact on him keeping his job, despite the awful play on the field.
Is it time for Iowa to move off Brian Ferentz as OC?
Brian Ferentz and Iowa’s offense being a joke is quickly becoming one of the best stories in all of college football for all the wrong reasons.
It’s unwatchable football, and fans are so upset there is a petition to get rid of the OC. However, Kirk Ferentz has more or less made it clear he has no intention of firing his son.
Now, Brian Ferentz won’t even just resign because he wouldn’t be able to look his kids in the eyes. How can he do that now?
Iowa’s offense is so bad it’s shameful. Yet, he has no problem going home every day as is.
The part about not commenting on whether or not being Kirk’s son has influenced the situation is maybe even funnier. Spoiler alert: I’m sure it has influenced his job.
Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after the team went 2-3, and he won 72% of his games. Yet, Kirk Ferentz won’t even entertain conversations about his son. Yeah, I’m sure being part of the same family isn’t playing a role at all. If you believe that, I have some oceanfront property in South Dakota I’d love to sell you.
Iowa fans are down bad, but at least Brian Ferentz is making it a fun time from a content standpoint.