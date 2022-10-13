Iowa OC Gives Incredible Answer For Why He Won’t Resign

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gave an all-time great reason for why he won’t resign.

Right now, the Hawkeyes are 3-3 and have arguably the worst offense in the country. Iowa averages just 14.7 points per game, and that number drops to 10 points a game against teams with a winning record.

Brian Ferentz, whose dad Kirk Ferentz is the head coach, won’t resign and allow a change to be made because he wouldn’t be able to look his kids in the eyes if he did.

Brian Ferentz directly asked if he would consider stepping down– Brian adds that he wouldn't be able to go home and look my children in the eye if he surrendered. Adds that he'll always dig in and continue to fight. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 12, 2022

To make matters even funnier, Brian Ferentz wouldn’t speculate Wednesday whether or not the fact he’s Kirk Ferentz’s son has had any impact on him keeping his job, despite the awful play on the field.

Ferentz deferred to the head coach when asked if his job evaluation has been influenced because he is Kirk Ferentz’s son. — Daily Iowan Pregame (@dipregame) October 12, 2022

Is it time for Iowa to move off Brian Ferentz as OC?

Brian Ferentz and Iowa’s offense being a joke is quickly becoming one of the best stories in all of college football for all the wrong reasons.

It’s unwatchable football, and fans are so upset there is a petition to get rid of the OC. However, Kirk Ferentz has more or less made it clear he has no intention of firing his son.

Now, Brian Ferentz won’t even just resign because he wouldn’t be able to look his kids in the eyes. How can he do that now?

Iowa’s offense is so bad it’s shameful. Yet, he has no problem going home every day as is.

Why is Iowa’s offense so bad? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The part about not commenting on whether or not being Kirk’s son has influenced the situation is maybe even funnier. Spoiler alert: I’m sure it has influenced his job.

Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after the team went 2-3, and he won 72% of his games. Yet, Kirk Ferentz won’t even entertain conversations about his son. Yeah, I’m sure being part of the same family isn’t playing a role at all. If you believe that, I have some oceanfront property in South Dakota I’d love to sell you.

Will Kirk Ferentz fire his son Brian Ferentz? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Iowa fans are down bad, but at least Brian Ferentz is making it a fun time from a content standpoint.