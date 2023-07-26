Videos by OutKick

University of Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker is starting to build a dynasty. Not on the football field, but in the hay bale toss.

The former three-star sophomore defended his title in the legendary event last week.

Located about 20 minutes away from the University of Iowa is the small town of Solon, Iowa. The town of just under 3,000 is not much bigger than a square mile, but it is home to one of the most legendary events in the state — Solon Beef Days.

Solon Beef Days

It is an annual festival that is totally free and has been held every year since 1971. Its history is vast and more than 25,000 visitors meander down Main Street without having to spend a penny each July.

Of the many events that take place at the festival — which include a tractor pull, cornhole tournament, horseshoe tournament, big wheel race and parade — the most famous is the Hay Bale Toss. The concept is simple: toss a hay bale as high as you can.

To determine the winner, a pole vault rig is set up in the middle of Main Street. Each competitor then proceeds to throw a hay bale over the bar, with the bar moving up after each round until only one person is left in the competition.

Solon Beef Days Hay Bale Toss starting soon! pic.twitter.com/1DJKzcnkRJ — Jennifer Kurka (@JenKurka) July 21, 2023

Over the past decade or so, a new tradition has been born. Iowa Hawkeye athletes (mostly football players, and mostly offensive linemen) drive north to Solon for the Beef Days and takeover the Hay Bale Toss.

Past champions include Brandon Scherff, Tristan Wirfs and Tyler Linderbaum.

Iowa OL Gennings Dunker went back-to-back.

Dunker, who stands 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, won the Hay Bale Toss last summer with a toss of 12 feet, six inches. He was a freshman.

With a toss of 12 feet, six inches, Iowa redshirt freshman offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (Lena, Ill.) wins the 20th Annual Hay Bale Toss at Solon Beef Days in Solon, Iowa. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/WvadL5ma5o — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) July 16, 2022

Gunker returned to Solon to defend his title in 2023 and pulled up like he meant business.

Gennings Dunker’s outfit is on point. pic.twitter.com/KmbQkTaYCj — Jennifer Kurka (@JenKurka) July 22, 2023

Sure enough, Gunker was not there for fun. He was there to win.

Competitors went back-and-forth for quite some time until only two were left.

Gunker was one. Junior center Logan Jones was the other.

It went to a tiebreaker.

In the end, it was the reigning champion who defended his title with a record toss of 14 feet, six inches.

Gennings Dunker back to back Beef Days hay bale toss champion 💪🫡 pic.twitter.com/naIIaNcvhw — Jason (@jchesmore) July 22, 2023

Dunker has two years of college football eligibility remaining after this fall. He has two Solon Beef Days Hay Bale Toss titles under his belt, can he get two more and complete the dynasty?!