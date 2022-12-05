Iowa’s QB Situation Is A Disaster For The Bowl Game

Iowa fans better prepare for some QB issues in the team’s bowl game.

The Hawkeyes will face Kentucky in the Music City Bowl at the end of December, and the team’s QB situation is laughably bad.

Starter Spencer Petras is out with an injury, backup Alex Padilla is in the portal and former Michigan QB Cade McNamara, who is transferring in, isn’t eligible.

That means freshman Joey Labas, who has never thrown a pass in his college career, is the likely starter.

Kirk Ferentz confirms Spencer Petras has an injury that will prevent him from playing in the bowl.



Back-up Alex Padilla has entered the portal.



Next year's expected QB Cade McNamara not eligible, coming off surgery.



Joey Labas expected starter. It will be his first action. pic.twitter.com/gkecpEewBy — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) December 4, 2022

Iowa’s QB play has been terrible all season long, and it looks like things definitely won’t get better against Kentucky.

Throwing a true freshman into a bowl game against a solid Wildcats team seems like a recipe for disaster. If Labas was the best option at any point this season, he would have played.

Iowa QB Spencer Petras won’t play in the team’s bowl game. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes had one of the worst offenses in America, and yet, Iowa still mostly rode with Spencer Petras. That’s a pretty clear sign the guys behind him weren’t better options.

Petras finished the season with 1,725 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also only completed 55.9% of his passes. It was ugly football all season long. Now, Kirk Feretz and the Hawkeyes will turn to a freshman who has never thrown a pass.

This has disaster written all over it.

Iowa’s QB situation is a disaster for the Music City Bowl. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Iowa fans have suffered since the start of the season, and it looks like the suffering isn’t over just yet. Best of luck December 31. It looks like the team is going to need it.