Iowa Coach Declines White House Invite (That Was Already Rescinded)

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder gave the only possible answer to a potential White House invitation.

No.

First Lady Jill Biden recently made the embarrassing suggestion that the Iowa women’s basketball team join champions LSU at the White House. A suggestion so absurd that one media commentator claimed it could cost Joe Biden the 2024 election.

While the invitation was essentially already rescinded, Iowa’s Lisa Bluder publicly explained the team would not be joining LSU.

Bluder tweeted “I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey. We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s “House” – Carver Hawkeye Arena – any time!”

Iowa Coach Gives Obvious Answer

Even if the invitation hadn’t been rescinded, Bluder’s answer was the only acceptable one.

She joined team star Caitlin Clark in publicly decrying Jill Biden’s bizarre suggestion.

A trip to the White House is supposed to be a unique honor, exclusively afforded to those who win major competitions.

It’s not surprising that the Biden administration doesn’t seem to understand that though. Especially given the “equity” culture that’s been pervasive in D.C. since taking over.

Thankfully, virtually everyone involved has pointed out the absurdity of Biden’s terrible idea.

Bluder stated the obvious: you have to win first to go to D.C.