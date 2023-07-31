Investing In The Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani Post-Trade Deadline

Videos by OutKick

As predicted on OutKick, the Los Angeles Angels aren’t moving future 2023 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani at MLB’s August 1st trade deadline. Instead, the Angels are pushing their chips in the middle for a playoff run in 2023.

The Angels acquired former starting RHP Lucas Giolito and bullpen RHP Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox. Also, LAA picked up 1B C.J. Cron and OF Randall Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani standing on 2B in the 3rd inning vs. the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Cron is having a down-year but still has great contact rates in 2023, per Statcast. Plus, Cron had a plus-100 wRC+ in five straight years from 2018-22. Grichuk led the Rockies in wRC+ and wOBA before getting traded to Anaheim.

This suggests the Angels are trying to build a contender around Shohei. Who knows if Ohtani ends up staying in Anaheim. However, LAA are certainly better positioned to compete in the AL West this year.

Cron and Grichuk are joining an Angels lineup that’s been productive this season. Per FanGraphs, LAA’s lineup ranks top-five in MLB for WAR, wRC+, home runs and wOBA as of the trade deadline.

Obviously, Shohei is LAA’s ace. However, Giolito is a former All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist who is having a bounce-back year (3.85 ERA in 22 starts) after a disappointing 2022.

Furthermore, Giolito adds balance to their rotation. The Angels have three lefties in their rotation: Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Tyler Anderson. The additional arms could strengthen LAA’s weak bullpen.

Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani throws a pitch vs. the Padres during the 2nd inning at Petco Park in San Diego. (Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)

At the end of July, DraftKings Sportsbook have the Angels 20-to-1 to win the AL West and +550 to clinch an AL playoff berth. Both of which have value. The Angels are 10-5 since the All-Star break.

Currently, LAA are behind two teams in the division and AL Wild Card race. The Texas Rangers are 1st in the AL West, 5.0 games ahead of the Angels, and the Houston Astros are 1.0 game behind the Rangers.

Texas is wheelin’ and dealin’ at the trade deadline. The Rangers acquired former Cy Young RHP Max Scherzer from the selling NY Mets and LHP Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals. But, the Astros have stood pat at the trade deadline.

Mike Trout celebrates with Ohtani after hitting a solo HR vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Let’s not forget that the Angels will be getting back a generational ballplayer in Mike Trout from the IL soon. Trout is signed with the Angels through 2030 and probably wants to give Shohei reasons to stay in Anaheim.

Finally, I’m not betting life-changing money on LAA’s 2023 mid-season futures. All I’m recommending here is a couple of “Pizza Bets” on the …

Angels (+2000) to win the AL West & to make the AL playoffs (+550)

Odds for the Los Angeles Angels to win the 2023 AL West and clinch an AL postseason berth as of Monday, July 31st at DraftKings.

