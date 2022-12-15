Investigation Into Vibrator Poker Cheating Scandal Reveals Its Findings

After months of twiddling our thumbs awaiting word on one of the biggest vibrator-related scandals to hit the poker world, we have some answers.

Emphasis on some.

Instagram model Robbi Jade Lew stunned the poker world with a head-scratching all-in decision that wound up winning her the $269,000 pot. Draftkings calculated that there were 150 ways for Lew to lose the particular hand and only six ways to win.

Because her play helped her beat Garrett Adelstein one of the best poker players on the planet, people thought she may have had some help.

A little bit of vibrating help.

Lew denied cheating and even underwent a lie detector test.

2) Did I PASS or FAIL??? Lie Detector Results are IN (and attached) 🧐

3) My mobile records 📱 submitted to LA Times for verification of ZERO communication with B.S… ever!

4) @bp22 HU 🔨 👥 🤷🏻‍♀️



Need more deets??? Hear it TONIGHT 🧏🏻‍♀️ on @Joeingram1 👨🏻 !!! — Robbi Jade Lew (@RobbiJadeLew) October 14, 2022

However, she did return her winnings to Adelstein.

High Stakes Poker Productions, which produced the Hustler Casino Live show in which the alleged cheating happened, released a 12-page report on the investigation into the matter.

They spent $100,000 enlisting the help of private investigators, cybersecurity experts and law firms. They tore apart everything from the card shuffler to the table itself and combed through surveillance footage.

That investigation found…

…almost nothing.

A Cliffhanger Ending To A Poker Story That Got People Buzzing

The report ends by saying it doesn’t mean that “no wrongdoing occurred. It means that the investigation failed to find credible evidence.”

They did find a couple of tangential issues, but nothing that definitively proves that Lew cheated.

“It will always be a mystery to a degree, because — as I’ve said all along — there’s no way to 100% prove that nothing happened,” Hustler Casion Live owner Ryan Feldman told the newspaper.

“But I think a lot of people will be satisfied by this and see that we did everything we could to try to figure this out. We are ready to move on.”

We’re ready to move on? The people demand an end to this story; did she, or didn’t she cheat?!

Unfortunately, it looks like one of the greatest scandals in poker history is ending on a cliffhanger.

Cleared — or at least, unable to be found guilty of cheating — Lew is headed back to the table.

What Poker Livestream should I make my 💥 re-debut on??? 🤔 — Robbi Jade Lew (@RobbiJadeLew) December 13, 2022

Here’s to sending her good vibrations as her career progresses.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle