Investigation Closed Regarding OKC Thunder Player Josh Giddey’s ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was the focus of an investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department over claims he had an ‘improper’ relationship with a minor.

After finding no corroborating evidence, Giddey will not face charges and the police department is closing the case. According to KTLA5, the three-month investigation ended, stemming from the online allegations surrounding the 21-year-old NBAer.

Photos of Giddey with a young woman circulated in November. Details of Giddey’s encounter with the young woman in Southern California note that OKC’s rising star believed the girl to be 19 after meeting her at an 18-and-over nightclub. Later on, Giddey allegedly discovered her underage status and ended communications with her. She later refused to cooperate with the Newport Beach Police Department amid their investigation.

The NBA media pressed Giddey on the claims of his improper relationship.

“I understand the question obviously, but no further comment right now,” Giddey said in November.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the team felt confident with keeping Giddey active during the police department’s investigation based on their knowledge of the situation.

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we made,” the coach said, defending his young player.

Giddey received ridicule from opposing fans after the allegations went viral. He frequently drew boos from away crowds and was pilloried regarding the ‘improper’ claims.